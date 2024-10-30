HoverAir X1 ProMax Review: A Nice Drone Cheese Pizza With Too Many Toppings

Whenever I try a new pizza place, I always order cheese pizza first. The theory is, make sure they get the basics right before you add on. I guess you could say the same about a lot of technological categories. In the case of drones, HoverAir has a really solid cheese pizza. The HoverAir X1 (the first drone from Zero Zero Robotics — the predecessor to the one we're reviewing here) is a cute little drone with some very basic functionality. It's more of a flying camera than a "drone" by the strictest definition.

Advertisement

Then, Zero Zero Robotics started adding toppings. The HoverAir X1 ProMax is, by comparison to its smaller sibling, quite a bit more drone, while still retaining its smaller form factor and ease of use functionality. But then, Zero Zero added more capabilities, and that's when (to switch metaphors) the wheels started to fall off a little bit.

The Hoverair X1 ProMax is the best of the best in the lineup, with the most capabilities, but it's also the most complicated. If done right, it would be an impressive set of features to add to your drone lineup. Unfortunately, the execution is another matter. I've been using a HoverAir X1 ProMax drone review sample provided by Zero Zero for just over a week, and this is my full review.

Advertisement