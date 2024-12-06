DJI Air 3S Review: Major Upgrades Elevate A Familiar Drone

The previous DJI Air 3 had only 8GB of onboard storage as a backup to the microSD card, which was better than nothing, but definitely not adequate for extended video recording. Fortunately, the Air 3S benefits from greatly expanded storage up to a whopping 42GB. Even after a full day of filming and photography, in which I exhausted two batteries worth of power, I didn't even come close to filling the internal storage despite shooting at 4K 60fps the whole time. With that said, it's best to have a microSD card in there anyway, so that there's no risk of running out of storage while you're in the field.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

One really cool feature of the Air 3S is its ability to wirelessly transfer photos and videos to your mobile device while the drone is powered off. This sounds like it should be impossible, but in actuality when you power the drone off it goes into a sleep mode for 12 hours rather than fully shutting down. This means that you're able to connect to it via the DJI Fly app on your device and access the files you've captured, which is far preferable to having it sitting there powered on, blinking with its internal fans humming. This low power mode does drain a small amount of juice, but not so much that it's a noticeable problem, and you can turn it off in settings if you like.

I also want to very quickly touch upon how well the Air 3S stands up to high winds. I flew on a very gusty day where the drone frequently reported strong wind warnings, yet it remained stable in the air and I was able to trust it to avoid obstacles and track subjects despite the challenging conditions.

