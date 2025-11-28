How Does The New Insta360 X4 Air Stack Up To The Competition?

The X4 Air is the smallest and lightest 360 camera at just 165g, making it ideal for use cases where reduced size and weight are desirable. With this in mind, I put it to the test as a wearable camera while hiking and bicycling. With bicycling in particular, it is much easier to mount the X4 Air on a helmet using the Insta360 unicorn mount, as it doesn't add as much weight as other 360 cameras. It was great at recording the action in a mountain bike park, and would be an ideal camera for downhill skiing.

A key point to keep in mind with the X4 Air is that like its big brother, the Insta360 X5, the X4 Air features user-replaceable lenses. This is a major advantage, and what has become essentially industry-standard since GoPro also introduced replaceable lenses with the Max 2. It's a real disadvantage for the DJI Osmo 360, as that camera does not feature user-replaceable lenses. The X4 Air is also fully waterproof down to 49 feet like the X5, and is impact resistant.

It's interesting to note the difference in materials between the X5 and the X4 Air. The X5 features many rubberized surfaces (and one extra button), whereas the X4 Air is much more barebones, with a mostly hard plastic exterior. The rubberization makes the X5 possibly more impact resistant, but the hard plastic of the X4 Air is likely to hold up better over a very long period of time, so it's an interesting tradeoff. It's difficult to tell which elements of the X4 Air are designed to cut costs, and which serve to reduce its weight.