How Does The New Insta360 X4 Air Stack Up To The Competition?
On its face, the Insta360 X4 Air doesn't appear to be much of a departure from Insta360's flagship X5 camera, or indeed its older X4 camera. However, there are major changes to be found under the hood, and it could be that the X4 Air might be an ideal compromise between performance, form factor, and price. As its name suggests, the Insta360 X4 Air is both a remarkably lightweight camera. It is also relatively small in size.
However, beyond Insta360's own cameras lies stiff competition from newly launched cameras from GoPro and DJI, both of which offer their own strengths and weaknesses. What was once a fairly limited market without many competitive options is suddenly a field crowded with compelling cameras. Insta360 provided the X4 Air for testing, and as I've already tested and reviewed most 360 cameras over the years, it was an interesting challenge to see how the X4 Air compares.
Lighter and smaller, but no less durable
The X4 Air is the smallest and lightest 360 camera at just 165g, making it ideal for use cases where reduced size and weight are desirable. With this in mind, I put it to the test as a wearable camera while hiking and bicycling. With bicycling in particular, it is much easier to mount the X4 Air on a helmet using the Insta360 unicorn mount, as it doesn't add as much weight as other 360 cameras. It was great at recording the action in a mountain bike park, and would be an ideal camera for downhill skiing.
A key point to keep in mind with the X4 Air is that like its big brother, the Insta360 X5, the X4 Air features user-replaceable lenses. This is a major advantage, and what has become essentially industry-standard since GoPro also introduced replaceable lenses with the Max 2. It's a real disadvantage for the DJI Osmo 360, as that camera does not feature user-replaceable lenses. The X4 Air is also fully waterproof down to 49 feet like the X5, and is impact resistant.
It's interesting to note the difference in materials between the X5 and the X4 Air. The X5 features many rubberized surfaces (and one extra button), whereas the X4 Air is much more barebones, with a mostly hard plastic exterior. The rubberization makes the X5 possibly more impact resistant, but the hard plastic of the X4 Air is likely to hold up better over a very long period of time, so it's an interesting tradeoff. It's difficult to tell which elements of the X4 Air are designed to cut costs, and which serve to reduce its weight.
Good image quality in daylight
With 1/1.8-inch sensors, the X4 Air doesn't have the advantage of a really large sensor like the Insta360 X5 and DJI Osmo 360, but they're larger sensors than those found in the older X4, and indeed the new GoPro Max 2. You also aren't getting the extra 2x Pro Imaging Chips found in the X5. This all adds up to mean that while the X4 Air isn't on par in terms of imaging capability with the X5, it's not so far behind that you could notice without viewing imagery from each camera side-by-side.
The biggest thing you're giving up with the X4 Air is low light performance, as PureVideo mode is absent from the X4 Air, and its smaller sensor naturally impacts image quality in low light conditions. The X4 Air is about as poor in low light as the GoPro Max 2. If low light shooting is important to you, then the X5 or Osmo 360 are going to be better options. Keep in mind that, like the Max 2, the X4 Air is fine in good light, but sharpness begins to decline rapidly outside of direct sunlight. It also noticeably fails to handle high contrast scenarios as reliably as the Insta360 X5.
As for frame rates and resolution, you get 8K 30fps with the X4 Air, but you can also do some degree of slow motion at lower resolutions; up to 50fps at 6K resolution. The X5 can do 120fps at 4K, but it's important to note 4K is very low resolution on a 360 camera, as is 6K, and I personally stick almost exclusively to 8K.
Familiar Insta360 software, and that's a good thing
Insta360's in-camera interface remains my preferred interface among action cameras, and that holds true for the X4 Air. There's little difference between its software and that of the X5, aside from differences in options and features. Keep in mind that DJI and GoPro also have perfectly accessible in-camera interfaces, but Insta360 does lead the others in this regard.
As for mobile and desktop software, Insta360 Studio on PC and the Insta360 app on mobile devices are both excellent mediums in which to edit 360 footage. By comparison, DJI's desktop and mobile software is decent, but not quite up to the same level yet for 360 video editing, and GoPro has a frankly terrible workflow for desktop 360 video editing. With that said, I do have to give GoPro a win for having a "DRM-free" platform where you don't have to register the camera before using it, something which sadly isn't typically true of Insta360 or DJI products.
One downside of the X4 Air you should consider is that it has reduced battery capacity compared to the X5. If that's particularly important to you, it might be a strong reason to opt for the X5 over the X4 Air.
Relatively low price is a major advantage
At just $399, the Insta360 X4 Air is $150 less than the X5 or DJI Osmo 360, and $100 less than the GoPro Max 2. This makes the X4 Air a highly attractive value for the money, given that it is capable of most of what other 360 cameras offer. Keep in mind, however, that the GoPro Max 2 is available at a $100 discount with a GoPro subscription, though that subscription itself costs $50, so its real price is $50 more than the X4 Air.
There is already a robust ecosystem of different gadgets compatible with the X4 Air. Several of the accessories I tested with the Insta360 X5 last month will also work perfectly fine with the X4 Air, and Insta360 provided a number of additional accessories to test with the X4 Air. Most notable among these as it pertains to the X4 Air is the Unicorn Helmet Mount, which as you will see is appropriately named, and provides a truly unique perspective while biking or skiing. I tested it out at a local bike park, and very much appreciated how sturdy this device is. Importantly, this also demonstrated how much of a difference a lightweight camera can make when mounting a camera on your helmet, as even a few grams can be easily noticed in something which rests on your head.
The X4 Air is also compatible with wireless microphones. Insta360 Mic Air, for example, is a great way to get better audio, particularly when the camera isn't close-up to your face and a lav mic is called for. I also had the opportunity to try out Insta360's bicycle accessory kit, bike computer mount, and magnetic backpack strap mount, all of which functioned admirably.
Which 360 camera is right for you?
Given its price point, relatively light weight, and small size, coupled with reasonably decent imaging performance, the Insta360 X4 Air is a highly capable budget option that delivers good value for money, and lends itself to scenarios where every gram counts. With that said, there is every reason to choose the more capable Insta360 X5 over the X4 Air if you don't mind the extra weight, larger size, and can afford the higher cost. Each camera makes perfect sense within Insta360's current product lineup.
Competition is a bit stiffer between the X4 Air and the GoPro Max 2, which is closer in price to the X4 Air than the DJI Osmo 360 or Insta360 X5. Each camera has its pros and cons in comparison to the other, so it really boils down to a matter of personal preference if you're struggling to make the decision.
Ultimately, the Insta360 X4 Air is impressive in what has been achieved with a smaller, lighter, and less expensive camera. You certainly won't be disappointed if you pick one up, and if it's a choice between the X5 without accessories, and the X4 Air with a few key accessories, then there's a real argument to be made that you're better off investing in the accessories you need to get the shot. One thing is for sure, the 360 camera market is only getting more interesting and competitive, and that means more and better options for end users.
The Insta360 X4 Air is available for $399 from Insta360's online store.