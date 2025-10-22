The 7 Insta360 X5 Accessories You Need When Filming Your Adventures Throughout The Year

For dog owners, the idea of seeing things from the perspective of their pets can be a fascinating concept, and I'm happy to report that I found Insta360's dog harness to be both the best device I've used to mount cameras on a dog, as well as perhaps the highest quality dog harness I've ever used.

The Insta360 Pet Harness is a collaboration with Pygtech, and is fashioned out of remarkably high quality materials. It fits securely, is easy and quick to adjust, and does not appear to shift when worn. This means that unlike some harnesses I've tried, you don't have to worry about the Insta360 pet harness shifting off to one side. My dog, Scuppers, did not seem initially to enjoy wearing it, and just kind of froze up when I put it on him. It took some time to convince to give up his best impression of a dog-statue and start running around. I wouldn't blame this on the harness though, as Scuppers is a very strange little dog.

The harness includes both a chest and back mount for cameras, so you can get different angles, and even record with multiple cameras simultaneously. In addition to being compatible with the X5, it can also be used with practically any other 360 or action camera. I found that I achieved the best results with the X5 by using the camera in single-lens mode.

The Insta360 pet harness includes a clip to which you attach a leash behind the back camera mount, so that your leash doesn't intrude into forward-facing camera angles. A number of additional accessories are included in the box, and the large pet harness costs $69, which is in the ballpark of a lot of regular high quality pet harnesses.