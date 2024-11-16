How To Take Great Low-Light Photos With Almost Any Camera (Without A Flash)

Before you can start capturing great photos in low light, you first need to understand how aperture, ISO, and shutter speed determine how much light reaches your camera's sensor. In simple terms, aperture is how much light your lens allows to hit the sensor, ISO is the sensitivity of the sensor to light, and the shutter speed is how long light is allowed to enter the camera. Each has properties other than simple exposure, making for a balancing act between them to achieve your desired result.

Aperture determines depth of field. If you want beautiful out-of-focus backgrounds (bokeh) you need to open the aperture (typically referred to a "bright" or "wide" aperture"). If you want more of the image to be in focus you want to close down the aperture ("dark" or "narrow"). Often lenses experience optical issues at their widest aperture, and perform better the farther you stop the aperture down, but past F/11 image quality usually begins to degrade.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

With ISO, you've got to look out for noise (graininess) which creeps into your images the higher you set the ISO. Each camera typically has a sweet spot for image quality, though it's surprisingly not always the lowest ISO it can achieve. Shutter speed essentially controls motion blur in addition to light transmission. If you want to freeze a fast moving subject, you've got to use a fast shutter speed.

I typically set ISO to auto and control and manually change aperture and shutter speed based on what subject I'm shooting and the creative effect I want to achieve.