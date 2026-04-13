The MacBook Neo Is More Than A Chromebook Alternative, And You Know It

The budget laptop market is, in general, a mess of poorly made devices with creaky plastic shells, low-resolution displays, and barely functional trackpads. Early rumors about a budget-tier MacBook came with concerns that Apple, too, would go the plastic route, giving us something similar to the iPhone 5c or the polycarbonate MacBooks that were once a common sight across university campuses.

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Apple clearly had bigger ambitions in mind, though, and the result is an affordable MacBook that looks and feels like a MacBook ... while putting the rest of the budget laptop market to shame. The Neo features an aluminum enclosure available in four colors (Silver, Indigo, Blush, and Citrus), and if you've ever used an aluminum MacBook, you know exactly what to expect: it's smooth and durable with rounded corners and excellent build quality.

Or, put another way, I'm confident the Neo could handle the same kinds of accidents and daily abuses as my Air, which took more than one knock off the table like a champ over its seven-year lifespan. The Neo very much feels like a premium laptop.

Brittany Roston/SlashGear

Yes, that build quality even extends to the Neo's hinge, which is superior to any other model you will find in this price range (and many found in higher price brackets) — you can open it with one hand, and it glides smoothly to any position within its range. Shaking the laptop with the display open produces no visible wobble. You can tip the laptop forward, and the screen stays put.