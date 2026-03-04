Dear Bored Windows Users: The Time To Give Mac A Try Has Finally Arrived
If you've ever wondered what it feels like crossing the Windows ocean and getting a taste of Apple's computing ecosystem, the ticket prices have just crashed. In the past, investing in a Mac has required a deep hit on your wallet. You either pick a Mac Mini and bear the burden of a desktop experience or cough up more cash to plonk on a MacBook. The barrier has finally come crashing down with the MacBook Neo, which costs just $599 and comes in a quartet of eye-pleasing colors.
Now, this machine is not your value-first computing champion that will deliver a lethal smackdown to all budget Windows laptops. Quite the opposite, actually. This is Apple luring you to try MacOS and the perks that come with a deeply interconnected hardware and software ecosystem. Imagine benefits like SideCar, HandOff, Universal Control, Find My tracking, and more. Of course, there's macOS itself, with its famed fluidity and polished apps.
There's another way to look at this machine from a Windows die-hard's perspective. Windows laptops with decent firepower don't exactly come cheap, but if you really need a $600 Windows laptop similar to the MacBook Neo, your best options are the Qualcomm-powered laptops. The Snapdragon X chips are pretty snappy, and more importantly, power efficient — both of which are defining traits of a MacBook. But they come with baggage in the form of Windows on ARM.
Microsoft is trying to bridge the gap, but the ARM flavor of Windows is still reeling from universal app compatibility, driver woes, gaming bottlenecks, and performance hiccups. The MacBook Neo offers you a software universe without any of those inherent challenges by taking you straight into the macOS world without any of the architecture challenges that currently plague the affordable Windows on ARM machines compared to their x86 counterparts with AMD and Intel chips inside.
Highs and lows
Aside from the macOS bait, there are plenty of other reasons to pick the MacBook Neo. You won't get a metallic build at this asking price, and certainly not in such vibrant color options on a laptop. The 13-inch Retina Display (2408 x 1506 pixels) matches the resolution of the far pricier MacBook Air and the 500 nits of peak brightness as well. More importantly, it also gets rid of the ugly boat-shaped display notch. It matches the sleek Air in weight, but the MacBook Neo also happens to be slightly slimmer and narrower.
Powering the laptop is Apple's hexa-core Apple A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro pair, with 8 GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moreover, the 16-hour battery mileage also sounds pretty solid. Overall, there's plenty to like about the MacBook Air, especially at its $599 asking price. If you've ever found yourself yearning for a low-cost entry into the Mac ecosystem, this one is an appealing option. But before you head to the Apple website and pay the pre-order fee, there are a few deep cuts that you must be aware of.
First, you only get two USB-C ports, and neither of them is Thunderbolt. One of them follows the USB 3 standard, while the other one goes even further back in time with USB 2 clearance. The keyboard is not backlit, and you only get a Touch ID fingerprint sensor if you pay $699 for the 512GB storage variant. Additionally, that non-upgradable 8GB of RAM is surely going to be a bottleneck if you're going to run multiple apps simultaneously or even do some heavy lifting on Chrome. Simply put, the MacBook Neo is a low-cost vehicle for introducing Windows fans to macOS. For the real experience, you must pay up.