​​Dear Bored Windows Users: The Time To Give Mac A Try Has Finally Arrived

If you've ever wondered what it feels like crossing the Windows ocean and getting a taste of Apple's computing ecosystem, the ticket prices have just crashed. In the past, investing in a Mac has required a deep hit on your wallet. You either pick a Mac Mini and bear the burden of a desktop experience or cough up more cash to plonk on a MacBook. The barrier has finally come crashing down with the MacBook Neo, which costs just $599 and comes in a quartet of eye-pleasing colors.

Now, this machine is not your value-first computing champion that will deliver a lethal smackdown to all budget Windows laptops. Quite the opposite, actually. This is Apple luring you to try MacOS and the perks that come with a deeply interconnected hardware and software ecosystem. Imagine benefits like SideCar, HandOff, Universal Control, Find My tracking, and more. Of course, there's macOS itself, with its famed fluidity and polished apps.

There's another way to look at this machine from a Windows die-hard's perspective. Windows laptops with decent firepower don't exactly come cheap, but if you really need a $600 Windows laptop similar to the MacBook Neo, your best options are the Qualcomm-powered laptops. The Snapdragon X chips are pretty snappy, and more importantly, power efficient — both of which are defining traits of a MacBook. But they come with baggage in the form of Windows on ARM.

Microsoft is trying to bridge the gap, but the ARM flavor of Windows is still reeling from universal app compatibility, driver woes, gaming bottlenecks, and performance hiccups. The MacBook Neo offers you a software universe without any of those inherent challenges by taking you straight into the macOS world without any of the architecture challenges that currently plague the affordable Windows on ARM machines compared to their x86 counterparts with AMD and Intel chips inside.