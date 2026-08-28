Google Pixel Watch 5 Review: Long Live The King

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The Pixel Watch 5, like its predecessors, remains one of my favorite watch designs. It came as a highly anticipated product when it launched with people hoping that it would deliver a combination of a sleek, uninterrupted dome, and Google's heightened attention with software updates and features. Indeed, it did. Google also owns the fitness wearables brand Fitbit (acquired in 2021) and it's utilizing those resources effectively by continuing to focus on health — as are all smartwatches, let's be honest.

Google's ladder of wearables ranges from Fitbit Air and Fitbit Inspire at right around $100, Fitbit Charge 6 at $160, Fitbit Ace LTE for $180, Fitbit Versa 4 at $200, and the Fitbit Sense 2 for $250 — that leaves the top spot for Pixel Watch 5 at approximately $400.

At that price, it's not for the faint of heart or wallet, but in some ways, it earns that price tag. In others, it toes the line of advanced functionality while holding itself back from what some of its competitors can do, which is a shame.

All the same, it's a lovely watch that I've been testing since Google sent it to me about two weeks ago. It's stayed home with me, and gone overseas, and there's one part that has been a game-saver for me. Here's my review.