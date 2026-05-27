FitBit Air Review: How Google's Newest Wearable Judge Tells You Its Truth

Screenless health trackers have never really been my thing. I'm not an exercise guy — at all — but I love wearing smartwatches. The thing is, I almost never wear smartwatches to close my rings or do any of that gamification that some people get into in order to make exercise fun. I don't go jogging to make little animated cartoons, and I don't compare my stats to my friends on Runkeeper. Come to think of it, I don't know if Runkeeper has a friends function. This is what I'm talking about.

To me, a screenless exercise band is not a great investment. It tracks all my data, sure, but it can't serve me notifications or even have a cool screen that shows me the weather and the time in Chicago while I'm traveling. So, when Google offered a FitBit Air sample, to be perfectly honest, I hesitated. I normally wear a Pixel Watch 4, so I'm already getting a bunch of that data anyway. All the same I decided to give it a go, and I'm very glad I did, but not really because of the Fitbit Air. It's the other upgrade Google did at the same time that has me excited.

I've been wearing a Fitbit Air review sample provided by Google for one week paired to my Moto Razr Fold, and just for funsies, all the photos of the device were taken while out on bike rides with my Meta Oakley HSTN glasses. These are my thoughts.