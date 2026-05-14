Motorola Razr Fold Review: The Best Book-Style Foldable Yet

I have mixed feelings when it comes to the Motorola Razr Fold. I'm very happy it exists, but I also feel like it doesn't go quite far enough. In most meaningful ways, it's the best book-style foldable you can buy in the U.S. — and it commands a price that would suggest as much. But it's not perfect.

Some of this isn't really Motorola's fault — it's almost a victim of its own success, and it's certainly a victim of Samsung's. The U.S. is becoming a crowded market in foldables, and Motorola needed to do something to stand out. It did, but in very non-sexy ways. The Motorola Razr Fold stands apart from its competition in nondescript ways that won't garner headlines, but its safe to say this is arguably the foldable to beat in 2026. Unfortunately for Motorola, Samsung hasn't launched its next-generation (2026) foldable yet.

That is still to come, and right now, we have a foldable to work with right now. It's a very good phone, and I'm excited to be using it. I've been carrying the Motorola Razr Fold for 10 days, and this is my full review.