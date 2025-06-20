Oakley Meta Glasses Vs Ray-Ban Meta: What's The Difference?

Meta has just launched a fresh pair of camera-equipped smart glasses in partnership with Oakley, pushing them as a sportier alternative to the style-focused Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. Officially sold under the Oakley Meta HSTN name, the new smart glasses offer a few crucial upgrades over their Ray-Ban siblings, ranging from a sturdier build and better battery life to improved video capture capabilities and more advanced lens options. Of course, the price has also gone up. The standard Oakley Meta glasses will start at $399 when they hit the shelves in the Summer season, while the limited edition HSTN variant will go for pre-orders in July, carrying a price tag of $499.

Let's start with the styling options first. Meta says its Oakley-branded smart glasses will be available in half a dozen frame and lens color combinations, which include four frame color choices and options between PRIZM, Transition, and clear lenses. The build is IPX4-rated, which means they can handle sweat exposure with ease. The real attraction is the PRIZM lens, which Meta claims has been especially engineered to manipulate light rays at the molecular level.

"This revolutionary technology fine-tunes the light spectrum, amplifying color while filtering out visual noise," the company said in a blog post. Of course, these glasses embrace the full suite of Meta AI tricks, and the usual communication perks such as handling voice and video calls, sending messages across WhatsApp and Messenger, and compatibility across Android and iPhone, while the Meta AI mobile app serves as the companion.