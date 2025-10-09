Google Made The Best Smartwatch For Android, And It Did It Without Gimmicks

At a glance, there's nothing particularly exciting about the Pixel watch 4 — at least nothing that wasn't already there. The Pixel Watch 4 is still arguably the most beautiful smartwatch ever made — though personally, I think the black colorway of the Apple Watch is a very close second. The Pixel Watch 4 continues that tradition — it's gorgeous, and while the design isn't for everyone, I'm definitely a fan.

So, what is it about this latest release that is so compelling? A lot of that has nothing to do with looks and everything to do with the functionality buried beneath. In addition to sporting a great-looking design, this is a watch that actually feels like it's there to help you, beyond just serving up notifications and counting your steps. Yes, AI is involved because it's 2025 and that's just how things are, but more than AI, this is a watch that feels a little bit different than its competitors and the watches that have come before it. I've been wearing a Pixel Watch 4 review sample from Google for about a week, and this is my full review.