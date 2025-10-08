Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Review: The Features You Can't See Give It Its Edge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's play a game. The game is called give and take. For everything you take, you also need to give. That's what you get when you get the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It's like one big game of give and take. This phone is excellent in a lot of ways — or it would be, if not for its chief competitor in the U.S. — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Taken on its own, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a nice upgrade over its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

But we live in a world where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 exists and has shown all of us what a foldable is capable of — and we're not even going to discuss foldables from overseas. Google has enough competition right here. Some may argue that it's not fair to judge a phone by its competitor in a review. They say we should review a phone based on its own merits.

Based on its merits, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a nice upgrade. In some ways, it's a pioneer ahead of even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. But it's the game of give and take that we need to play in order to understand what this phone has, and what it doesn't. That's what I set out to find out. I've been using a Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review sample from Google for about a week, and this is my full review.