Honor Magic V5: Better Value And A Monster Battery, But Can It Beat The Competition?

Honor will tell you — loudly, and as often as you'll let it — that the Honor Magic V5 is the thinnest book-style foldable in the world. That qualification is only accurate in the vegan leather models. Whether or not Honor beats out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or not in the thin department is not for me to say — it's for people with lab equipment that can be as accurate as needed when the difference is in a single millimeter. Honestly, that's not the point.

The camera bump on this phone is also ridiculously huge, and I found it very interesting (and hilarious) that the camera bump on the Honor Magic V5 is thicker than the (unfolded) body of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The good news is that the camera bump is in the top-center of the phone (when folded closed), so the phone is not nearly as wobbly on a table. The phone also comes in one configuration — 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and a massive 5,820 mAh battery.

The inside and outside screens are both really great with excellent contrast ratios and color reproduction. The inside screen measures at 7.95 inches while the outside screen is a wonderfully modest 6.3 inches. As someone who appreciates smaller phones (I'll take the Pixel 10 Pro over the XL version) I really love this screen size, inside and out.