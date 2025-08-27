The Pixel 10 Pro XL Doesn't Need AI To Feel Special (And Someone Should Tell Google That)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (and the rest of the Pixel 10 series) represents the company's most intense focus on artificial intelligence features in any device yet. But if you're not excited about AI, don't worry, Google Pixel 10 (and the Pro models) are worth a look even if you deactivate and disable every bit of AI, top to bottom. While Google's promotion of these devices will inevitably focus on AI — that's hype, at the moment — really, the whole Pixel 10 series has excellent-enough hardware and software to match the devices' prices.

In the photos in this review, you'll see that the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and its two smaller relatives look a lot like one another. Set in a row, you'll see a difference in luster between the Pro and non-Pro, and you'll see a significant difference in the size of the display in the XL device. But they're all Google Pixel 10 devices — and they all offer the same sort of guarantee when it comes to longevity in both software* and hardware.

*"Pixel updates for 7 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US." That's according to Google as of the publication date of this review.

Google's provided a Google Pixel 10, a Google Pixel 10 Pro, and a Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for the following review. In our primary testing here we've focused on differences between these devices and their predecessors — as well as how well they seem set to stand up over the next several years. With or without the AI, these devices are just the latest in a line of phones from Google that've delivered both delight and reliability — this latest set has a lot to live up to.