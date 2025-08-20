Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, And Pixel Buds 2a: Three Things We're Looking Forward To

At Google's 2025 Made by Google event, the company expanded its Pixel portfolio with several new, upgraded products. Alongside four new Pixel 10 series smartphones (Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold), Google also announced the Pixel Watch 4, the Pixel Buds 2a, and a brand-new series of accessories under the "Pixelsnap" brand. While last year's Pixel smartphones received a design update, that's not the case this time. The non-folding members of the 2025 Pixel lineup look visually identical to their predecessors, with features ranging from display sizes to RAM capacity (up to 16GB) remaining unchanged.

The most important internal change to the new Pixel smartphones is the brand-new Tensor G5 chip, which this time around, is fabricated by TSMC's advanced 3nm process instead of Samsung. Google claims that the G5 is the biggest ever upgrade the Tensor custom silicon has ever received. Besides boasting a 34% faster CPU, the TPU performance has also been upped by 60%. The upgraded Tensor chip also gets a new Image Signal Processor (ISP), which promises even better imaging capabilities. As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it has become the first-ever foldable smartphone to feature IP68 protection from water and dust resistance.

As for the Pixel Watch 4, it also comes with a plethora of updates, while retaining its familiar rounded look of its predecessor. The most noticeable features are a larger, more rounded display that is now even brighter. The Buds 2A earbuds, Google's budget offering, now get added features like ANC, support for Gemini AI, and a transparency mode. Let's now focus on the Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a, and take a look at three things we're looking forward to using on these new devices.