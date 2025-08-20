Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, And Pixel Buds 2a: Three Things We're Looking Forward To
At Google's 2025 Made by Google event, the company expanded its Pixel portfolio with several new, upgraded products. Alongside four new Pixel 10 series smartphones (Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold), Google also announced the Pixel Watch 4, the Pixel Buds 2a, and a brand-new series of accessories under the "Pixelsnap" brand. While last year's Pixel smartphones received a design update, that's not the case this time. The non-folding members of the 2025 Pixel lineup look visually identical to their predecessors, with features ranging from display sizes to RAM capacity (up to 16GB) remaining unchanged.
The most important internal change to the new Pixel smartphones is the brand-new Tensor G5 chip, which this time around, is fabricated by TSMC's advanced 3nm process instead of Samsung. Google claims that the G5 is the biggest ever upgrade the Tensor custom silicon has ever received. Besides boasting a 34% faster CPU, the TPU performance has also been upped by 60%. The upgraded Tensor chip also gets a new Image Signal Processor (ISP), which promises even better imaging capabilities. As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it has become the first-ever foldable smartphone to feature IP68 protection from water and dust resistance.
As for the Pixel Watch 4, it also comes with a plethora of updates, while retaining its familiar rounded look of its predecessor. The most noticeable features are a larger, more rounded display that is now even brighter. The Buds 2A earbuds, Google's budget offering, now get added features like ANC, support for Gemini AI, and a transparency mode. Let's now focus on the Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a, and take a look at three things we're looking forward to using on these new devices.
Pixel 10's AI cameras can help you become a better photographer
Let's be honest, not everyone is great with cameras and taking great images. You may get ahold of the best smartphone camera on the planet, but if you do not know how to take good pictures, the results might be underwhelming despite possessing the best hardware in town. Most cameras put the onus on learning to take good photos entirely on the photographer. With the Pixel 10 series, however, Google has come up with a feature called "Camera Coach" that will let virtually anyone become an expert at taking excellent photos with the help of Gemini AI.
With Camera Coach invoked, every time you attempt to capture a photo, the phone will throw suggestions on the display (like "pan right," "use portrait mode," or "zoom in further"), helping nudge users to capture better photos. This is a completely new way of helping amateurs improve their photo-capturing skills, without involving users having to learn complex photography terminology like exposure, shutter priority, aperture, ISO levels, and bracketing to capture great photos.
In addition to the Camera Coach feature, the Pro models (except for the foldable) now get the ability to zoom in up to 100x with the updated ProRes zoom. On the smaller, less expensive Pixel 10 model, Google has added a third camera in the form of a new 5x telephoto. This is a welcome upgrade over the Pixel 9, which came with a 50MP+48MP dual camera setup.
Pixel Watch 4 now gets an AI-powered personal health coach
As outlined earlier, the Pixel Watch 4 is being touted as a major upgrade over its predecessor, despite the overall exterior design remaining nearly identical. However, those with keener eyes would notice the larger, curvier display and smaller bezels. The LTE version of the Watch is the only smartwatch to offer true standalone satellite SOS. Using Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip, it connects directly to geostationary satellites for emergency communication, even when you're completely off-grid.
Other notable features and additions to the Pixel Watch 4 include more accurate sleep tracking and temperature sensing, enhanced route tracking capabilities, and real-time bike stats while cycling. With all these new features, the watch now claims longer battery life (30 hours on the 41mm, and 40 hours on the 45mm models), and an updated charging dock that charges the watch faster than before.
The feature that we're looking forward to the most, however, is the new personal health coach feature that is powered by Google Gemini. The feature is set to be rolled out by October 2025, and is designed to transform the Pixel Watch 4 into a personalized fitness coach, a sleep coach, and a wellness advisor. Personal health coach is designed to create custom routines for users, based on their stated goals and routines.
Following a short, casual conversation about health goals, the Pixel Watch 4 will use the power of Gemini AI to create tailor-made workout regimes, custom exercises, and help users regularly track their progress using real-time check-ins and adjustments. It's pertinent to note that this new feature will also be offered to Google's FitBit watches; with the company also redesigning the FitBit app around the health coach feature.
The updated Pixel Buds 2a finally get ANC
While Google has been regularly updating the Pixel Buds Pro lineup for the past several years, its more affordable A-Series Pixel Buds models haven't seen an update since their introduction in 2021. The long-awaited update has finally come in 2025 with the brand-new Pixel Buds 2a. These redesigned earbuds share the same design cues as the Pixel Buds Pro 2 model, including its twist-to-adjust feature that ensures a better fit every time they're worn. Google has also been considerate enough to add IP54 sweat and water resistance rating to these less-expensive earbuds, making them ideal for use during sweaty workout sessions.
The feature that we're most looking forward to using on the Buds 2a is Active Noise Cancellation. With Pixel's Pro models having proven their mettle with great ANC capabilities, it was only a matter of time before the feature rolled out to the A series models. The ANC feature on the Buds 2a comes courtesy of Google's Tensor A1 audio processing chip, used on the new buds. Alongside the new ANC feature, Google has also confirmed that the bids come with a "transparency mode" feature as well.
Given the sheer prevalence of Gemini AI across Google's product portfolio, it was only a matter of time before it arrived on its affordable earbuds lineup as well. The Buds 2a supports hands-free AI-powered Gemini, enabling features like summarizing text messages and asking for recommendations, without having to take out your phone.