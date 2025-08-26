Android Users Might Not Be Happy About This Google Pixel 10 Battery Feature

The batteries fitted inside smartphones are consumables, and as they go through charge-discharge cycles, they lose their ability to retain charge and drop below their rated capacity. To compensate for the loss in electrochemical performance, Google has created a system called Battery Health Assistance that gradually lowers the voltage, which in turn reduces the amount of runtime you get from the phone. "This helps stabilize battery performance and aging," Google says. Ideally, this feature should be open for users to enable or disable, but that's not the case with Google's latest Pixel 10 series smartphones.

In a statement shared with Android Authority, Google says Battery health assistance is enabled by default on the Pixel 10 quartet, and you can't disable it either. This feature first arrived on the Pixel 6a, and has been a mainstay on all Google smartphones since. But with the arrival of the Pixel 9a, Google made it a mandatory battery system that you can't deactivate. The same has now been ported over to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Knowing that your phone's battery will be throttled in its early days, and will continue to do so until it reaches the 1,000 cycle count, is not something many buyers will be happy about. So, what's the aftermath? "Based on adjusted capacity, Battery health assistance also tunes the phone's charging speed. You may notice a slight change in battery charging performance," Google says on its support page.