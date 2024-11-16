This E-Bike Fixes A Big Problem, But Causes An Even Bigger Headache

In the world of e-bikes, there are some claims that can be very exaggerated. Much like EVs, the range estimates on an e-bike can be surprisingly optimistic compared to real world testing. In the e-bikes I've personally tested, I have found range estimates to end up being around half of what most manufacturers claim.

Advertisement

There are a number of reasons for this — terrain, environmental conditions, and the fact that I'm on the wrong side of 300 pounds are all factors. My neighborhood in particular is quite hilly. I don't live in a mountain state or anything, but there is a definite grade on the streets around my house. An average cyclist can easily climb the hills of course, but that same terrain can unfortunately tax an e-bike motor more than a well-defined set of legs.

I have been surprised coming home from a Target run on an e-bike when suddenly, the bike just up and dies, and I'm forced to pedal the rest of the way home. Typically, I have found 10 miles is about the limit I can trust an e-bike, and in my neighborhood, almost everything is a five-mile round trip, so I have to charge constantly.

Advertisement

That is until recently. I found a bike with range that can rival some EVs so I was very interested in the idea. I also found that can cause another problem that I thought I'd anticipated, but it turns out, not nearly enough.