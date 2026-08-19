Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Review: The Most Durable Foldable

2026 has been a great year in the world of foldable smartphones. Oppo started it overseas with its basically creaseless Find N6. Then Motorola, who has been eating Samsung's lunch in the flip sector decided to go full fold with the Motorola Razr Fold, and really knocked it out of the park. Samsung showed up with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a.k.a. the Short King. Now Google launched the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and on the surface, it doesn't look too different from last year's Pixel 10 Pro Fold. But while last year's Fold was chunky and heavy, Google slimmed things down this year is a great way, while still retaining (and indeed increasing) the durability of the phone, to produce arguably the toughest foldable in the United States.

That's a big deal. I just returned home from a beach vacation, for which I left my Galaxy Z Fold 8 at home in favor of a candy bar phone specifically because of I was going to a beach. The value of the IP68 rating is huge. Google also added what it calls "nearly impossible to crack" back glass to the design, and between those two things, I think the Pixel Pro 11 Fold carves out a real niche for itself in a world that is still leery about foldables and fragility. I wish I could have taken this phone to Myrtle Beach, but instead I've been carrying it for three days, and these are my thoughts.