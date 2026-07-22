Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Vs. Galaxy S26: Every Major Difference
Samsung recently updated its foldable lineup of smartphones for 2026, and the highlight of the launch was an entirely new smartphone: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Despite inheriting its name from last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, it looks nothing like its namesake predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is smaller, stockier, and wider than the standard Galaxy Z Fold. Needless to say, it is a very different proposition from Samsung's standard Galaxy S26, released earlier in 2026. So, if you are in the market for a new smartphone, you need to know some things before deciding to splurge your hard-earned money on either.
Beginning with the display, it is the S26 here which has a conventional 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, compared to the dual display setup of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 which includes a 5.5-inch cover display and larger 7.6-inch internal display. Both phones support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, but the Fold 8's ability to transform into a small tablet gives it considerably more display real estate. The S26, meanwhile, remains the more straightforward choice for anyone who simply wants a compact flagship.
There is also a considerable difference in size and weight. The Galaxy S26 measures just 7.2mm thick and weighs 167 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is only 4.5mm thick when unfolded, but inevitably becomes thicker when folded and weighs 201 grams. Samsung has attempted to address the durability concerns associated with foldables with a redesigned hinge, two titanium layers underneath the folding display, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 on the front, and an IP48 rating. The Galaxy S26, however, has the advantage when it comes to protection from the elements thanks to its more robust IP68 rating.
Performance, cameras, and battery
Despite the massive difference in their form factors, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy S26 have several things in common. In the U.S., both phones are powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The Samsung Galaxy S26 is offered in 256GB and 512GB storage options, and comes armed with 12GB of RAM. The Fold 8 offers more storage flexibility, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options on offer. The top-of-the-line 1TB variant ships with 16GB of RAM, compared to 12GB on the other two options.
Moving on to the cameras, the Galaxy S26 gets a traditional triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The Fold 8 gets dual 50MP wide and ultrawide cameras, but lacks a dedicated telephoto camera. Samsung only advertises up to 10x digital zoom on the Fold 8, compared with 3x optical and up to 30x digital zoom on the S26. So, if your photography exploits regularly involve long zoom range photos, the S26 is actually the more versatile option.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets a 4,800mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the S26's 4,300mAh unit. However, it is worth noting that the Fold 8's battery needs to power two displays, with the main display being substantially bigger, so the overall battery life may be a lot closer than what you'd expect. Samsung itself rates the Fold 8 for up to 26 hours of video playback, while the S26's smaller screen and conventional form factor give it an inherent efficiency advantage depending on how the phones are used.
The $1,000 question: Which one should you buy?
The feature-loaded Galaxy S26 launched in the U.S. at $899.99 for the 256GB model, but can be purchased for a lower price from various retailers. The base 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at a whopping $1,899.99 with the same amount of storage, making it exactly $1,000 more expensive before discounts, trade-ins, or carrier offers enter the equation. Opting for the 512GB variant takes the Fold 8 to $2,099.99, while the 1TB version will cost users a staggering $2,499.99.
Clearly, if you're looking for the best price to performance ratio, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is no slouch. It gets the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in the U.S., the same 12GB of RAM, and a more versatile rear camera setup. It's also 34 grams lighter, has better IP68 dust and water resistance, while costing less than half as much.
That, however, doesn't invalidate the existence of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Its form factor is inherently cooler, and will turn a lot of heads. The phone's internal display makes it much better suited to multitasking, documents, websites, videos, and running multiple apps simultaneously. Samsung has also specifically optimized the Fold 8's larger display for side-by-side productivity, while retaining features such as Samsung DeX, although S-Pen support is still missing.
In simple words, for most buyers, then, the Galaxy S26 is the more sensible choice. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 does make sense if you specifically want a device that can replace both a conventional smartphone and, to some extent, a small tablet. Whether that transformation is worth an additional $1,000 is ultimately the biggest question buyers will have to answer.