Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Vs. Galaxy S26: Every Major Difference

Samsung recently updated its foldable lineup of smartphones for 2026, and the highlight of the launch was an entirely new smartphone: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Despite inheriting its name from last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, it looks nothing like its namesake predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is smaller, stockier, and wider than the standard Galaxy Z Fold. Needless to say, it is a very different proposition from Samsung's standard Galaxy S26, released earlier in 2026. So, if you are in the market for a new smartphone, you need to know some things before deciding to splurge your hard-earned money on either.

Beginning with the display, it is the S26 here which has a conventional 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, compared to the dual display setup of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 which includes a 5.5-inch cover display and larger 7.6-inch internal display. Both phones support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, but the Fold 8's ability to transform into a small tablet gives it considerably more display real estate. The S26, meanwhile, remains the more straightforward choice for anyone who simply wants a compact flagship.

There is also a considerable difference in size and weight. The Galaxy S26 measures just 7.2mm thick and weighs 167 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is only 4.5mm thick when unfolded, but inevitably becomes thicker when folded and weighs 201 grams. Samsung has attempted to address the durability concerns associated with foldables with a redesigned hinge, two titanium layers underneath the folding display, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 on the front, and an IP48 rating. The Galaxy S26, however, has the advantage when it comes to protection from the elements thanks to its more robust IP68 rating.