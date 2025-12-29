These 5 Samsung Galaxy S26 Features Will Make It Hard To Beat In 2026

Samsung may have released the slim, futuristic Galaxy Z TriFold and the Apple Vision Pro-rivaling Galaxy XR in 2025, but it's not resting on its laurels. The Samsung Galaxy series is a standard-bearer for Android phones, the devices against which all new phones are inevitably compared, whether or not that's fair, and newly-released beta software indicates that the S26 series of phones, from the base S26 to the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra, will be hard to beat.

Now, Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup likely won't get anyone's blood pumping when it comes to hardware upgrades, although it may yet have an advantage over the competition by not making any of the spec downgrades we expect from its rivals due to the RAM crisis. But the excitement comes from the software: the December 2025 beta versions of One UI 8.5, the final version of which will debut on the new phones, are packed with features that may make them strong contenders for the best user experience on any smartphone, period.

Although most of those improvements will trickle down to the S25 lineup and even the S22, Samsung is known to make owners of older devices wait months for those upgrades. Even when the update does make its way to them, older phones won't receive all the latest features. Thus, the Galaxy S26 will be the phone to beat. From powerful Bluetooth enhancements that will let you share music to unlimited headphones to exciting new customization options that will make it easier than ever navigate device settings, these are five of the most impressive features that will debut on the Galaxy S26 series.