Samsung's Adaptive Smartphone Clock Solves A Problem We Didn't Know We Had

Android has had customization options ever since its early days — it's what distinguished it from other mobile OSes that existed back in the day. Yet, we've only recently started to see customizable lock screens that let you pick different fonts, sizes, and colors for the clock. Many OEMs have leaned in heavily for an iPhone-inspired lock screen engine, allowing you to pin widgets and change the two quick long-press shortcuts. Call it shameless feature borrowing if you will, but this does put more options on the table for us consumers.

Apple recently unveiled a feature that lets users change the size of the clock in iOS 26 — and of course, we're seeing derivatives of it on Android. Samsung phones running the latest version of One UI 8.0 have a new clock style that takes the already dynamic lock screen experience to a higher level. Supported wallpapers will now allow you to warp the digits of the clock around them for a cleaner look.

We've had depth effects for the lock screen clock before, but the new Adaptive Clock works almost in the opposite way. Instead of hiding the clock behind content in the wallpaper, it dynamically stretches the individual digits around the subject in the wallpaper. This feature not only lets you create interesting-looking lock screens, but also improves readability without covering up faces of people or pets. Here's how you can set it up on your Samsung device.