You Can Customize Your Galaxy Phone With Samsung's Good Lock App - Here's How

Many Android phones come with built-in personalization features to make the devices look uniquely yours, and Samsung is no exception. However, unlike most brands that bake these features into Settings, Samsung offers a dedicated customization app instead — the Good Lock app.

Good Lock is exclusive to Galaxy phones and can only be downloaded via the Galaxy Store. It comes with individual modules, each designed for tweaking certain aspects of your device, such as one for the lock screen and another for the audio. While Good Lock may seem overwhelming and too complex at first, the configurations are actually pretty intuitive and user-friendly. Each setting even includes a short description, so you'll know exactly what it does.

If you're looking to personalize your Galaxy phone without having to scour the Play Store for a decent, ad-free app, then Good Lock might be worth checking out. We'll walk you through how to use some of its modules to customize your Android device.

