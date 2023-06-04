10 Coolest Lock Screen Apps For Your Android Phone

Google had lock screen widgets enabled at some point but removed the option when Android 5.0 (Lollipop) was released in late 2014. There was a weather app, clock widgets, a trip overview from your navigation app, and more. They weren't the fanciest widgets, but it was nice to have them and know that the technology was there to be improved on. Since many people loved and used these lock screen widgets, it seemed like the decision came out of nowhere.

Since then, Android users now have the option to add some widgets to the lock screen, but these widgets won't show up all the time. If you tap on your lock screen clock, you should see a default widget menu pop up. You can choose between your music player info, your next alarm, a Today's Schedule feature, the weather, saved modes and routines, a Digital Wellbeing overview, and a voice recorder.

Google also launched a bunch of useful lock screen widgets for iPhones, so perhaps there's hope for more advancements coming to Android's lock screen widgets. For now, there are quite a few unique Android apps that can bring some extra color and features to your lock screen.