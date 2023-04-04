8 iPhone Launchers That Will Give Your Android Phone An Apple Look

If you have an Android phone and you want the iPhone experience, it's possible to have just that without actually switching to an iPhone. There are iPhone launcher apps that will give your Android phone an Apple look, and all it requires is a quick download from the Google Play Store and a few minutes of setup.

Some people may want an iPhone interface because they want to see what it would be like to have an iPhone. Modern smartphones are expensive, especially the latest iPhone 14. With an iPhone launcher on your existing Android device, you can give the iOS interface a try at no extra cost to you. Plus, you might even find that the combination of an iPhone launcher and your Android phone is enough to satisfy your iPhone craving — saving you some money.

Other people may want to combine the best of both worlds: the best settings of an Android phone paired with a simple, streamlined iOS user interface. There are a lot of things you can do within native Android now in terms of app icon customization, but Apple did it first and it's a bit more well-developed because of this. Plus, there are just some things iPhone can do that Android can't. With an iPhone launcher, you can use all your favorite features and apps on Android, while gaining some of the awesome features of Apple's operating system.