Samsung & Google Show Off Their Answer To The Apple Vision Pro

The Galaxy XR is priced at $1,799.99, which is a huge win from an access perspective compared to the second-gen Vision Pro, which is currently going for $3,499. Contrary to expectations, however, Samsung's headset doesn't cut any corners that would position it as anything less premium than the Vision Pro or Meta's flagship Quest Pro headset. The sensing hardware on the Galaxy XR is also fairly capable. It has the same number of world-facing cameras (6), pass-through cameras (2), eye-tracking cameras (4), and more inertial measurement units (IMU) than the Apple Vision Pro.

The wireless connectivity suite on Samsung's headset (Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4) is also more advanced than Apple's (Wi‑Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3) headset. Google's suite of apps (Maps, Photos, YouTube, Google TV, Chrome, and Meet) has already been optimized for immersive experiences, alongside third-party apps such as HBO Max, Adobe, MLB, and Fox Sports, among others. Just like Apple, Google says Galaxy XR users can transform their entire Photos library into 3D content. Another crucial advantage is the software ecosystem and deep-level AI integration on Samsung's headset, thanks to Google's Gemini.

On the headset, it will only take a voice command for Gemini to rearrange the app windows and answer questions, thanks to its on-screen contextual awareness, which helps users request relevant nuggets of information in real-time. Gemini's Circle to Search feature will also work when users are looking at the real world around them in pass-through mode, allowing them to take action or extract information on any selected object in their view. Apple's Siri, on the other hand, still has a lot of catching up to do with Gemini, and it will only get its highly anticipated AI brain transplant next year.