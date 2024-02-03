The Vision Pro Is Great Tech Searching For A Purpose (Like Only Apple Can Do)

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset is finally in the stores. Ahead of the retail release, CEO Tim Cook did a fancy Vanity Fair shoot wearing the headset, the first time an Apple executive was seen wearing one, and also continued his tradition of visiting an Apple Store on the first day to meet the excited fans eager to part ways with $3,500. From the reviews and first impressions that have appeared so far, the Vision Pro has emerged as an engineering marvel that is lightyears ahead of the competition at display and motion tracking tech.

It's also the first time someone has attempted a computer-on-your-face device that is served with a rich ecosystem of apps and deep bonding with a native desktop ecosystem in macOS out of the box. The biggest concern before the release of Apple's headset was the app situation. Apple says there are already over 600 unique apps ready for the Vision OS, and nearly a million iPadOS apps ready for the Vision Pro. Yes, the likes of Netflix and YouTube are taking a step back from putting their native apps on the Vision Pro. But hey, this is a spatial computer, and streaming apps are essentially an anathema for getting work done.

If the lack of a native streaming app for Netflix is concerning for you, maybe it's a terrible decision to spend $3,500 on an immersive screen that sits on your face. Maybe, get a dedicated VR headset, or the Xreal Air 2 Pro if you abhor the weight of headsets, and add a 4K TV into the cart, as well. It just doesn't make sense, unless the Vision Pro is going to be a device that enriches your work, even if it's only for a few hours and ruffles your coiffure while it's at it.