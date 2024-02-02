Why The Vision Pro Might Just Have Us Believing In The Apple Car

If Apple were to decide to try its particular way of doing business in the automotive industry, it may have more of an advantage than a lot of other companies attempting to make a car. Yes, to start, it might seek help from an established automaker to get the automotive aspects ironed out, like Sony and Honda's partnership. But once the wheels get figuratively and literally spinning, the mythical Apple Car could be a behemoth all of the Cupertino firm's own making.

With the VR headset industry now arguably led by Apple with the Vision Pro, and the global success of nearly every product it has ever made in each respective segment, Apple could believably work its patented brand of magic in the automotive industry. Yes, it would be expensive, and yes, it would take time, but Apple's willingness to undergo just that journey with the Vision Pro and augmented reality suggests it's not shy of tough, long-term challenges. There would, of course, be no shortage of potential buyers for an Apple Car, and the company would likely sell out the exact second it started sales.

Apple's track record of making waves in a number of industries is completely unmatched. As farfetched as an Apple Car may seem today, can you think of a better company to decide to become an automaker?