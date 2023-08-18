Apple Car Expectations: Release Date, Price, And Rumors

Despite never officially confirming its intentions to build a car, Apple has been working on its secretive "Project Titan" for almost a decade now. Exactly what the project entails is still unclear, especially since there's been a steady stream of sometimes conflicting rumors from various sources over the years. However, what has been confirmed is that Apple has considered the possibility of entering the car industry with a self-driving car, and by some accounts, may have a finished product ready to launch to customers by 2026.

The road to a potential Apple car has been a rocky one, and the project has reportedly undergone several direction changes as a result of management disagreements and development setbacks. As any startup carmaker knows all too well, the difference between designing a car and actually putting it into production is night and day, and even though the rumor mill gives some idea of Apple's current plans, it's possible that they might change again before the long-awaited car ever becomes a reality. For now, though, here's everything we know about Apple's biggest project since the iPhone.