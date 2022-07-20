Who Will Build The Apple Car? Here Are The Possible Candidates

Rumors about Apple's joint partnership with Hyundai were first reported in January 2021 by The Korea Economic Daily. According to the report, Apple was working on a deal with Hyundai to develop an autonomous electric vehicle. Other sources disclosed to CNBC that Apple's self-driving car would be manufactured at Kia's facility in West Point, Georgia.

Barely a few weeks after word got out, Hyundai announced that its potential deal with Apple was off the table (via Reuters). Apparently, the talks with Apple caused internal divisions within Hyundai since some board members speculated about the company's direction to become a contract manufacturer for Apple's car — similar to how Foxconn manufactures the iPhone but Apple owns it.

But Hyundai could have told the media a potential deal with Apple wasn't happening for another reason. According to Bloomberg, Hyundai backtracked on its statement that it was negotiating with Apple to build its autonomous car a few hours after confirming it. For a tech company that thrives on secrecy, it's possible that Apple wasn't happy that Hyundai was telling its secrets to the public and compelled it to revise its statement and announce the deal was off a few weeks later.