Apple Car Anticipation May Already Have Suppliers Scrambling

Despite their history with Apple, DigiTimes says multiple sources have pointed towards Apple going with Hyundai Motor or Magna International as its primary manufacturer instead of Luxshare or Foxconn. Magna International is based out of Canada, while Hyundai is based in South Korea. Such a business move would give Apple manufacturers in both parts of the world. If this turns out to be true, it would leave both Foxconn and Luxshare trying to find other ways to get involved in the building of Apple's upcoming car.

The big thing to take note of here is that Hyundai and Magna International have some key experience over Foxconn. So, while Foxconn has a rich history with Apple, having less experience in the EV market compared to the others could hurt it in the long run. This lack of experience could be mitigated, though, and these new reports seem to suggest that both Foxconn and Luxshare could be making moves to pull that experience under their wings before the Apple car goes into full production.

Currently, analysts expect the Apple Car to hit production sometime in the next few years, possibly in 2023 or 2024. Even still, DigiTimes also notes that many China-based automakers and Chinese smartphone makers have been expanding towards the car manufacturing business. This could intensify the pressure on both Foxconn and Luxshare to land in Apple's automotive manufacturing lineup.