Apple Car Is Making Some Serious Moves

The almost mythical Apple Car project has been in the works since at least 2015, when its internal project codename "Project Titan" first surfaced. At the time, Business Insider had managed to learn that around 600 Apple employees had reportedly been assigned to the project and that the company had begun recruiting key people from Tesla and other leading automotive companies. This joined news about Dodge Caravans roaming around San Francisco, also in 2015, equipped with LiDAR and roof-mounted cameras, which CBS News found had been registered to Apple.

It has been anything but smooth sailing for Project Titan, however, and in the intervening years, there have been setbacks. In 2016, former Apple design chief Jony Ive was said to have conducted a review of Project Titan and its team, which by then reportedly numbered more than 1,000 employees (via Apple Insider). Steve Zadesky, an Apple stalwart who had reportedly been leading the project up until that point, left the company while Ive's review seemingly resulted in a hiring freeze. Apple veteran Bob Mansfield was called in to try and fix the problems (via WSJ), but by late 2016 it looked as though Project Titan might have been scrapped in favor of focusing solely on its self-driving tech. As a result, the project was reportedly downsized, and more key people left the team. Additional ups and downs followed, but by 2020, Project Titan was back on track as a full-blown car project, as we reported in 2021.