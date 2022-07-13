The Apple Car's First Test Drive Was A Total Disaster

Several of the automotive and technology industry's biggest names are racing to get the first self-driving car on the road, so it's no surprise Apple, the world's most valuable technology company, has thrown its hat into the ring. Although it is competing with huge names like Tesla, Mercedes, and BMW, Apple has all the tools and pedigree it needs to create a competitive self-driving car. The company has a history of producing highly polished, reliable, user-focused products, so what could go wrong? Well, a lot, apparently.

Apple's car was first rumored back in 2015 with the launch of Project Titan. Those rumors soon became reality as Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed his company was developing autonomous tech for use in cars. Several partnerships have been formed between automotive manufacturers and tech giants over the years. The names of Apple's collaborators include Volkswagen, while Cook has reportedly courted Nissan, Hyundai-Kia, McLaren, and Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, according to the Financial Times.

However, it has not been smooth sailing for the Project Titan team. Apple laid off around 200 employees working on the project in 2019 as part of a restructuring. Key figures have also jumped ship to other major companies. Head self-driving engineer Joe Bass left for Meta, while Doug Field — who was also working on the project — decided to jump ship and join Ford. The project was also on the verge of cancelation a number of times, which means its latest struggles could turn out to be the final nail in the coffin for Apple's autonomous driving project. Now news has emerged about the autonomous car's driving abilities. If true, far from being road-ready, Apple's driving AI might actually be a bit dangerous in its present iteration.