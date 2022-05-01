The Apple Car Could Cost More Than You Think

Since 2014, under the secretive project codenamed "Titan," Apple has been working on the Apple Car. Conjectures and vague unconfirmed details about the vehicle have only fueled the imagination. The reality is that very little about the Apple Car can be confirmed officially and it has remained mysterious over the past several years. However, some dots can be connected.

For example, Apple has permits from the California DMV to test cars with autonomous technology, as well as patents like the 2018 filing for "a system and method for operating an autonomous vehicle." These documents indicate the company may be going after the "holy grail" of EVs: autonomous driving. Beyond that, rumors say the Apple Car could even lack a steering wheel, hinting that the project may be a fully self-driving vehicle (via Life Wire).

According to LeaksApplePro, which has established a solid track record on Apple predictions, the Apple Car could enter mass production in 2025. Considering its history with delays, if Apple does produce the car in 2025, it is highly unlikely the vehicle will arrive without a steering wheel and have full self-driving capabilities. This is primarily because the technology is nowhere near ready to deliver Level 5 autonomous driving. Additionally, while self-driving is not illegal in the U.S., many states have laws that heavily regulate it, requiring rigorous and lengthy safety tests before a model is approved for street use. Despite these uncertainties, there's one thing you can likely bank on: the Apple Car won't be cheap.