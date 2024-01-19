Apple's Vision Pro Pre-Orders Blow Through Day One Supplies: Here's How Long It'll Take To Get One

After first being unveiled in June 2023, the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset is finally hitting the market, with pre-orders starting today, i.e., January 19. Although the initial projections suggested that Apple would begin delivering the headset at $3,499 to early adopters starting February 2, the delivery date has slipped by a month for online orders on day one of pre-ordering.

Minutes after Apple opened up the gates for enthusiasts willing to shell out almost thrice as much as an iPhone 15 Pro, the Vision Pro mixed reality headset was reported to be sold out at numerous physical stores across the U.S. Meanwhile, the delivery dates for online pre-orders now hover between March 8 and 15, depending on the storage variant.

While it's unclear whether this is because of short supply or high demand, renowned analyst Ming Chi-Kou had already predicted the Vision would run out of stock "soon after the release." As per Kou, Apple only has 60,000 to 80,000 units of the Vision Pro ready for the first batch of sales. But, despite the small number of units (compared to the iPhone's sales), a complete depletion of the stock for a new product that costs at least $3,500 seems unconvincing and suggests Apple may be slowly releasing units or reserving them for in-store experiences. Meanwhile, these delays may be intentional to win back support from app developers such as Netflix and Spotify, which have decided not to release their apps on the Vision Pro initially.