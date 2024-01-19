Apple's Vision Pro Pre-Orders Blow Through Day One Supplies: Here's How Long It'll Take To Get One
After first being unveiled in June 2023, the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset is finally hitting the market, with pre-orders starting today, i.e., January 19. Although the initial projections suggested that Apple would begin delivering the headset at $3,499 to early adopters starting February 2, the delivery date has slipped by a month for online orders on day one of pre-ordering.
Minutes after Apple opened up the gates for enthusiasts willing to shell out almost thrice as much as an iPhone 15 Pro, the Vision Pro mixed reality headset was reported to be sold out at numerous physical stores across the U.S. Meanwhile, the delivery dates for online pre-orders now hover between March 8 and 15, depending on the storage variant.
While it's unclear whether this is because of short supply or high demand, renowned analyst Ming Chi-Kou had already predicted the Vision would run out of stock "soon after the release." As per Kou, Apple only has 60,000 to 80,000 units of the Vision Pro ready for the first batch of sales. But, despite the small number of units (compared to the iPhone's sales), a complete depletion of the stock for a new product that costs at least $3,500 seems unconvincing and suggests Apple may be slowly releasing units or reserving them for in-store experiences. Meanwhile, these delays may be intentional to win back support from app developers such as Netflix and Spotify, which have decided not to release their apps on the Vision Pro initially.
A lavish selling experience
Talking of the sales in-store, Apple has reportedly worked out plans to offer detailed 25-minute-long feature walkthroughs for the Vision Pro and will require you to book an appointment. If you are pre-ordering online, Apple has a rather unusual process requiring you to scan your head using an iPhone. This will allow Apple to deliver the right fit for your head. This also means the product will be custom to your head's measurements, and sharing with others in the family may not be gratifying.
Apple also allows you to add prescription lenses from Zeiss, increasing the price by $99 for reading glasses and $149 for prescription lenses. You can also choose from different sizes for the head strap and opt for an additional harness over the head. The Apple Vision Pro's battery pack is separate from the headset to take some of the weight off and is expected to last only two hours. For $199, Apple will sell extra battery packs, but how the swapping works out without turning the headset off remains to be seen, especially if you're in the middle of an important task.
Lastly, besides the base 256GB variant, Apple is also selling the Vision Pro with 512GB and 1TB storage options, which will cost $3,699 and $3,899, respectively. If you are intrigued by the new headset, you better place your order — either online or at a physical store — lest the delivery dates slip even further.