How To Test Out An Apple Vision Pro Before Buying One
The Apple Vision Pro is a brand-new augmented reality headset designed to seamlessly integrate digital content into your physical surroundings. There has been a lot of chatter about AR in tech circles, with many enthusiasts believing that it's the future of digital interface technology. So it will certainly be a big deal when Apple throws its hat in the ring.
The Vision Pro is more than a simple headset, however. It's a fully functioning computer with graphics and processing powered by Apple's proprietary M2 chip and a new R1 chip designed to process input from the headset's cameras, sensors, and microphones simultaneously. It even has its own specialized operating system that allows it to perform all the basic functions of a Mac computer on virtual screens that are cast onto a physical space.
Pre-orders for the new headset open on January 15, but the official release date isn't until February 2. Fortunately, it seems there will be a way for some people to check it out before committing to a purchase. Apple is going to be placing demo units in Apple Stores on opening weekend for fans to test out.
Demo Vision Pro units will appear at Apple Stores for a limited time
Apple sent out an email to certain publications informing them of the upcoming promotion. According to Jay Peters of The Verge, the email stated, "Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, [Apple invites] you to sign up for a demo of Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store. Demo times will be available Friday through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis. We can't wait to see you there." While it isn't explicitly stated, it seems as though the opportunity to test out these headsets will only be available February 2-4, and they will no longer be kept on display after the opening weekend.
Given the popularity of the device, fans who want a chance to try out Apple's new AR headset should sign up for a time slot at their local Apple Store as soon as possible once enrollment begins. Getting to spend a little time in Apple's new augmented reality could certainly help those who are on the fence to decide if the headset is worth its considerable $3,499 price tag.