How To Test Out An Apple Vision Pro Before Buying One

The Apple Vision Pro is a brand-new augmented reality headset designed to seamlessly integrate digital content into your physical surroundings. There has been a lot of chatter about AR in tech circles, with many enthusiasts believing that it's the future of digital interface technology. So it will certainly be a big deal when Apple throws its hat in the ring.

The Vision Pro is more than a simple headset, however. It's a fully functioning computer with graphics and processing powered by Apple's proprietary M2 chip and a new R1 chip designed to process input from the headset's cameras, sensors, and microphones simultaneously. It even has its own specialized operating system that allows it to perform all the basic functions of a Mac computer on virtual screens that are cast onto a physical space.

Pre-orders for the new headset open on January 15, but the official release date isn't until February 2. Fortunately, it seems there will be a way for some people to check it out before committing to a purchase. Apple is going to be placing demo units in Apple Stores on opening weekend for fans to test out.