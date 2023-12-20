Next-Gen Apple CarPlay UI Teased With Porsche And Aston Martin First In Line

Introduced nearly a decade ago — in 2014 — Apple CarPlay has been around for a while now, and despite its popularity, there's no denying that since its arrival on the scene, Apple CarPlay has only undergone slight changes to its capabilities and user interface (UI). That could all change as soon as early next year when Apple brings its next-generation CarPlay environment to the market. In fact, if things go according to plan, we may see updated versions of Apple CarPlay running on new cars from Porsche and Aston Martin as early as 2024 — making them the first vehicles to get the revamped CarPlay interface.

Initial indications are that the revamped version of Apple CarPlay would be a lot more than just a simple UI change. While a UI change is definitely on the cards, the updated version of Apple CarPlay could also potentially solve one of the biggest frustrations that plague traditional infotainment systems: having to exit the Apple CarPlay UI to make changes that aren't supported.

Next-generation Apple CarPlay looks so cool pic.twitter.com/supx5UVgSU — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) December 20, 2023

With the next generation of Apple CarPlay, Apple seems to be seeking greater integration with the car's existing hardware. In layman's terms, this means users will be able to do a lot more with Apple CarPlay than what is possible today. To enable these features, Apple seems to have worked with manufacturers, resulting in the creation of brand-specific UI interfaces and elements to lend a more unique, brand-specific look and feel to the car's infotainment system.