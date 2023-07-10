Porsche Is Racing Ahead In New Apple CarPlay Features

Porsche owners may find it easier to use vehicle controls with the My Porsche App starting today, as its functionality is being integrated into Apple CarPlay. This makes Porsche the first automaker to expand its own proprietary app's capabilities to work directly within Apple CarPlay, and should make for a more streamlined experience for its customers.

Many brands want to retain ownership of the systems that control digital management of modern vehicles, primarily to keep direct access to drivers' data. However, larger tech companies like Apple and Google are more popular with drivers when it comes to their vehicles' infotainment platforms, and have more familiar UIs thanks to their years of experience with smartphones and other tech interfaces. By integrating the My Porsche App into the larger CarPlay system, Porsche seems to be aiming for the best of both worlds.

No stranger to bringing the latest in automotive technology to its vehicles, Porsche is also making sure to do the same for the digital components of modern driving. Calling the move a "truly enhanced customer experience," Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital and CIO Porsche AG, said in a statement that "technology and digitization are crucial factors for the enduring fascination of our brand — now and in the next 75 years."

Currently, the My Porsche App can be integrated into Apple CarPlay for just one model: the Porsche Cayenne. Porsche plans to roll out the functionality to other lines in the future.