Will The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Series Ever Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Accessory?
In July 2025, when Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone, it was praised for its sleek, thin frame, the improvement in capabilities, and upgrades to the camera. However, in the process of making the phone thinner, Samsung removed support for the standard S Pen. This meant that Samsung's 2025 flagship foldable smartphone shipped without support for doodling or jotting down stuff, a feature that was present on its immediate predecessor, and considered important by many. People looking forward to upgrading to the latest Z Fold in the hopes of using its large screen to doodle were disappointed with this decision.
However, if rumors are to be believed, Samsung is likely bringing this feature back to its foldables soon, though it's unlikely to return to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 due in 2026, and would instead be seen on a new foldable device, separate from the Z Fold and Z Flip series. Reports of a fresh Galaxy Z Fold device with S Pen have been circulating since the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The first of these came from Kang Min-seok, a senior official at Samsung's MX business division.
He told Korean publication ET News that Samsung may reconsider adding stylus compatibility to the foldable lineup should there be sufficient consumer demand. In 2024, there were also reports about Samsung developing a new type of stylus that would function on displays that lack a digitizer. Following a relatively silent period, December 2025 witnessed a flurry of reports centered around S Pen support for Samsung's foldables, with most hinting that Samsung is working on a new foldable device with this feature.
What we know about the upcoming Samsung foldable with S Pen support
There is a lot of noise surrounding the aforementioned foldable phone with S-Pen support, but most of it comes from less reliable sources. On the South Korean social media platform Naver, a tipster, who has had a history of being reliable with leaks, claimed that Samsung is working on a new Galaxy Z Foldable phone, separate from the current lineup featuring a distinct design language. They go on to add that its internal display would sport a new aspect ratio and that the phone would be thicker so that an S Pen can be accommodated within the body of the device.
This description is eerily similar to a December 2025 report by ET News, claiming that Samsung is working on a "wider" version of a foldable device. This device, the publication claimed, would help Samsung counter the threat of Apple's rumored foldable phone, which may launch in 2026 in place of the iPhone 18. The report added that Samsung is aiming for a 4:3 aspect ratio with this new device, which is markedly different from the 9:21 vertical and 18:20 aspect ratios used by the unfolded display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The idea behind this aspect ratio is to give users the feeling of holding a book.
It remains to be seen whether rumors surrounding this new wide foldable smartphone with S Pen support from Samsung turn out to be true. If the device does launch, it would be a worthy upgrade for existing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 users, which was the last foldable phone from the company to support the S Pen.