Will The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Series Ever Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Accessory?

In July 2025, when Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone, it was praised for its sleek, thin frame, the improvement in capabilities, and upgrades to the camera. However, in the process of making the phone thinner, Samsung removed support for the standard S Pen. This meant that Samsung's 2025 flagship foldable smartphone shipped without support for doodling or jotting down stuff, a feature that was present on its immediate predecessor, and considered important by many. People looking forward to upgrading to the latest Z Fold in the hopes of using its large screen to doodle were disappointed with this decision.

However, if rumors are to be believed, Samsung is likely bringing this feature back to its foldables soon, though it's unlikely to return to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 due in 2026, and would instead be seen on a new foldable device, separate from the Z Fold and Z Flip series. Reports of a fresh Galaxy Z Fold device with S Pen have been circulating since the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The first of these came from Kang Min-seok, a senior official at Samsung's MX business division.

He told Korean publication ET News that Samsung may reconsider adding stylus compatibility to the foldable lineup should there be sufficient consumer demand. In 2024, there were also reports about Samsung developing a new type of stylus that would function on displays that lack a digitizer. Following a relatively silent period, December 2025 witnessed a flurry of reports centered around S Pen support for Samsung's foldables, with most hinting that Samsung is working on a new foldable device with this feature.