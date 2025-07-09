Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 And Fold7 Specs: What You Get For The Price
On July 9, 2025, almost a year after Samsung introduced the previous generation of foldable phones, the company took covers of its newest Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 smartphones. The past few launches of Samsung's foldable lineup mostly had the devices receive incremental feature upgrades. This time around, however, Samsung has decided to go a bit radical with the updates.
Both the devices now feature revamped designs and boast major functional updates over their predecessors. However, between the two, it's the Fold7 that clearly got the bigger makeover. The Fold7's cover screen (6.5 inches) is not only larger than that of the Fold6 (6.3 inches), but it now sports a more natural 21:9 aspect ratio, similar to normal candybar-type smartphones. The main foldable screen of the device is also noticeably larger at 8 inches, compared to 7.6 inches on the Fold6.
Despite the larger displays, the Fold7 is significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessor. The weight reduction is a significant 24 grams, while the thickness has reduced from 12.1 millimeters to just 8.9 millimeters, making the device only slightly thicker than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. What is even more fascinating is that the Fold7 — at 215 grams — weighs less than the S25 Ultra (218 grams). As for the Flip7, the changes on the Fold7's little cousin are less radical but welcome nevertheless. The phone doesn't get any weight reductions (it's actually 1 gram heavier) but now features a larger cover display (4.4 inches vs. 3.4 inches) and a more expansive inner display (6.9 inches vs. 6.7 inches). As for pricing, the base 256GB variant of the Fold7 starts at $1,999, while the pricing for the Flip6 starts at $1,099 for the base variant.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Things to know before buying
There's no disputing the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold7 gets several upgrades over its predecessor. However, its dramatic reduction in size and weight has resulted in the removal of one feature: S-Pen support. Given that the Fold7's slimmed-down body is too thin to accommodate an S-Pen, this removal hardly comes as a surprise. This might come as a rude shock if you were hoping to use the Fold7's expansive display for scribbling or doodling.
Other notable upgrades to the Fold7 include an upgraded main camera. It now uses a 200MP sensor, compared to a 50MP camera on the Fold6. The rest of the rear camera specs remain unchanged and consist of a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. The 10MP front-facing camera at the top of the cover display remains unchanged. What has changed, however, is the 4MP under-display camera from the Fold6. The Fold7 has gotten rid of this arrangement and now gets a 10MP front-facing camera that nestles under a standard hole punch.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold slimming down was always on the cards, given how good similarly designed foldable phones like the Oppo Find N5 had gotten over the years. Samsung says it has achieved this thanks to a new hinge design that is thinner and lighter. Samsung also claims that its revamped display reduces visible creasing that the Fold series has gained notoriety for. The Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the latest, most powerful lineup of processors from Qualcomm. Additionally, this time around, the top-of-the-line Fold7 variant with 1TB of storage comes with 16GB of RAM.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7: What has changed from its predecessor?
While we have already talked about the fact that the Flip7's external cover display is larger than that of the Flip6, what is more important to know is the fact that it no longer uses the file folder-shaped design of its predecessor. The new edge-to-edge screen of the Flip7 wraps around the phone's dual cameras and flash module, and looks radically cooler to look at. The cover display of the Flip7 is now much brighter, with a claimed peak brightness of 2,600 nits compared to 1,600 nits in its predecessor. It is also capable of achieving a 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the 60Hz cover display of the Flip6.
The camera section of the Flip7 is one area where Samsung appears to have played it safe. The Flip7 gets the same camera setup as the Flip6. This includes a 50MP (wide) + 12 MP (ultrawide) combo for the main cameras and a 10MP front-facing camera inside the flip. It remains to be seen whether Samsung has made changes to the image processing software and if these changes have an impact on the image quality output by the new device.
Other changes that deserve mention include the fact that the Flip7 does not use a flagship Qualcomm chip for all the number crunching. For those unaware, the Flip6 used Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Flip7, on the other hand, is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 Soc. The real-world performance of this new chipset is uncharted territory, and it would be only after the phone reached consumers that we'd have a clearer idea of the performance offered by this chip.
Samsung's 2025 Foldable phones: Detailed pricing and availability
Besides the Fold7 and the Flip7, Samsung also announced a third, more affordable foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Z Flip7 SE. This device is specifically aimed at consumers who want the foldable experience but aren't willing to spend as much. All three devices are now available for pre-order, with retail sales commencing on July 25, 2025.
We have already listed the prices of the base 256 GB variants of the Fold7 ($1,999) and the Flip 6 ($1,099). The price of the fully decked Fold7 in the 1TB and 16GB RAM avatar goes up to $2,269.99. As for the Flip7, there is only one more variant of the phone, which packs 512GB of onboard storage. This variant has been priced at $1,219 on the Samsung USA website. Interestingly, the 256GB variants of both devices are currently listed as unavailable for pre-order on the Samsung USA store. As for the Flip7 SE, Samsung offers it in 128GB and 256GB options, with prices starting at $899.
There's no denying that the changes to the Fold7 are the highlight of Samsung's 2025 foldable lineup. This flagship-class device from the company was in desperate need of radical upgrades, and that is exactly what it has received for 2025. While not as radical, changes to the Flip7 will also be largely welcomed by its dedicated user base.