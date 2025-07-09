Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 And Fold7 Specs: What You Get For The Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On July 9, 2025, almost a year after Samsung introduced the previous generation of foldable phones, the company took covers of its newest Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 smartphones. The past few launches of Samsung's foldable lineup mostly had the devices receive incremental feature upgrades. This time around, however, Samsung has decided to go a bit radical with the updates.

Both the devices now feature revamped designs and boast major functional updates over their predecessors. However, between the two, it's the Fold7 that clearly got the bigger makeover. The Fold7's cover screen (6.5 inches) is not only larger than that of the Fold6 (6.3 inches), but it now sports a more natural 21:9 aspect ratio, similar to normal candybar-type smartphones. The main foldable screen of the device is also noticeably larger at 8 inches, compared to 7.6 inches on the Fold6.

Despite the larger displays, the Fold7 is significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessor. The weight reduction is a significant 24 grams, while the thickness has reduced from 12.1 millimeters to just 8.9 millimeters, making the device only slightly thicker than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. What is even more fascinating is that the Fold7 — at 215 grams — weighs less than the S25 Ultra (218 grams). As for the Flip7, the changes on the Fold7's little cousin are less radical but welcome nevertheless. The phone doesn't get any weight reductions (it's actually 1 gram heavier) but now features a larger cover display (4.4 inches vs. 3.4 inches) and a more expansive inner display (6.9 inches vs. 6.7 inches). As for pricing, the base 256GB variant of the Fold7 starts at $1,999, while the pricing for the Flip6 starts at $1,099 for the base variant.