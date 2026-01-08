Reports Suggest The iPhone 18 Might Not Release In 2026
iPhones have been released like clockwork, year after year, for over a decade now. The launch of the iPhone X alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models in 2017 introduced us to a release cycle where Apple started pushing new phones across different product tiers at the same time. The company then continued the same release pattern with the launch of Pro and non-Pro iPhone models every year. According to recent reports, however, Apple could break this pattern starting in 2026.
Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable industry analyst, shared how Apple plans to split the launch of its iPhone lineup into two cycles. If we stick to these predictions, we might not see the iPhone 18 until spring 2027. 2026 will see the release of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models as usual, but Apple will likely be skipping its base model iPhone. This would leave the iPhone 17 without a direct successor for nearly a year and a half.
The reports are further backed by The Information, with rumors suggesting that the reason behind the split may be due to the launch of the first foldable iPhone in 2026. Currently, the iPhone lineup includes the base model iPhone 17, the thin and light iPhone Air, and the top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max flagships. You can also pick up the budget-oriented iPhone 16e we reviewed that launched in early 2025.
The iPhone lineup is growing
For several years now, the September event is what has brought us all the latest iPhones at once. This consistency is what made the iPhone so easy to recommend to anyone looking for a new phone in the second half of the year. If the reports turn out to be true, the phased release cycle will get us new iPhones twice a year. The following is the predicted lineup and release schedule for upcoming iPhone models:
- Spring 2026: iPhone 17e
- Fall 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Foldable iPhone, iPhone Air 2
- Spring 2027: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e
- Fall 2027: iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Pro Max, Foldable iPhone (2nd generation), iPhone Air 3
Reports also indicate that the iPhone Air 3 might launch with a larger display. We've heard rumors of a foldable iPhone for a while now, and seeing how it fits in the predicted release cycle alongside the Pro and Pro Max variants makes sense, with the spring release window accommodating the more "affordable" set of devices.
There is speculation that Apple plans on splitting the launch of the iPhone lineup to counter the competition it's facing from Android releases that tend to happen year-round. The introduction of the foldable iPhone could also use its own period of hype. By distancing the release of its iPhones, Apple also ensures lower internal competition. The iPhone Air already suffered poor sales, and will otherwise only continue to struggle amid a crowded lineup.