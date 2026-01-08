Reports Suggest The iPhone 18 Might Not Release In 2026

iPhones have been released like clockwork, year after year, for over a decade now. The launch of the iPhone X alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models in 2017 introduced us to a release cycle where Apple started pushing new phones across different product tiers at the same time. The company then continued the same release pattern with the launch of Pro and non-Pro iPhone models every year. According to recent reports, however, Apple could break this pattern starting in 2026.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable industry analyst, shared how Apple plans to split the launch of its iPhone lineup into two cycles. If we stick to these predictions, we might not see the iPhone 18 until spring 2027. 2026 will see the release of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models as usual, but Apple will likely be skipping its base model iPhone. This would leave the iPhone 17 without a direct successor for nearly a year and a half.

The reports are further backed by The Information, with rumors suggesting that the reason behind the split may be due to the launch of the first foldable iPhone in 2026. Currently, the iPhone lineup includes the base model iPhone 17, the thin and light iPhone Air, and the top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max flagships. You can also pick up the budget-oriented iPhone 16e we reviewed that launched in early 2025.