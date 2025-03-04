Apple iPhone 16e Review: Just The Right Size (For Your Hand And Your Wallet)

There is something admirably blunt about the new iPhone 16e. Apple's latest smartphone is unashamedly its pitch to buyers on the strictest budget, offering tidbits from its more expensive iPhone 16 models, though not quite their full meal. Its $599 price tag makes it the cheapest new iPhone the Cupertino company offers, a gateway to some — though not all — of its newest features.

Advertisement

We've seen this strategy played out before, and yet this isn't the iPhone SE 4th Edition. While the "e" could arguably stand for "everyman" (Apple doesn't actually say what it means), the cheapest iPhone 16e is $170 more than its affordable — and now discontinued — predecessor.

Yes, you get a much more modern-feeling phone for your extra spend, but it also feels very much like a transparent move by Apple to shift its average selling price northwards. With the SE series having been "enough" iPhone for many people, is there more here than most actually need?