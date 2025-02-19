The iPhone 16e Connectivity Upgrades That Might Make iPhone SE Owners Trade-In

Nearly a week ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease an Apple product launch scheduled for today, February 19, 2025. As expected, the "newest member of the family" turned out to be Apple's new budget-friendly offering — with a caveat. What was expected to be the next iteration of the iPhone SE series instead arrived as the iPhone 16e, marking the start of a new product line and signaling the end of the iPhone SE era.

Starting at $599 for the 128GB model, the budget-friendly, yet premium device is $200 cheaper than Apple's current flagship base model iPhone 16. Interestingly, its predecessor started at $429, making the iPhone 16e $170 more expensive. Given the big shift up, it raises an important question — does the higher price tag justify iPhone SE owners trading in for the 16e? The short answer is yes.

The iPhone 16e features the same A18 chipset as Apple's current flagship models. According to Apple, the 6-core A18 processor is 80% faster than the A13 chip found in the iPhone 11 series. Not only does the more powerful processor ensure a smoother everyday experience, but it also means users can finally enjoy all the features Apple Intelligence has to offer without breaking the bank.

The budget-friendly iPhone also features the Action button, which first debuted with the iPhone 15 series. While an Action button, a more powerful processor, and a larger display are certainly compelling upgrades, the iPhone 16e introduces something no other iPhone (not even the flagships) has yet: Apple's first modem.