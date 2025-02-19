The iPhone 16e Connectivity Upgrades That Might Make iPhone SE Owners Trade-In
Nearly a week ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease an Apple product launch scheduled for today, February 19, 2025. As expected, the "newest member of the family" turned out to be Apple's new budget-friendly offering — with a caveat. What was expected to be the next iteration of the iPhone SE series instead arrived as the iPhone 16e, marking the start of a new product line and signaling the end of the iPhone SE era.
Starting at $599 for the 128GB model, the budget-friendly, yet premium device is $200 cheaper than Apple's current flagship base model iPhone 16. Interestingly, its predecessor started at $429, making the iPhone 16e $170 more expensive. Given the big shift up, it raises an important question — does the higher price tag justify iPhone SE owners trading in for the 16e? The short answer is yes.
The iPhone 16e features the same A18 chipset as Apple's current flagship models. According to Apple, the 6-core A18 processor is 80% faster than the A13 chip found in the iPhone 11 series. Not only does the more powerful processor ensure a smoother everyday experience, but it also means users can finally enjoy all the features Apple Intelligence has to offer without breaking the bank.
The budget-friendly iPhone also features the Action button, which first debuted with the iPhone 15 series. While an Action button, a more powerful processor, and a larger display are certainly compelling upgrades, the iPhone 16e introduces something no other iPhone (not even the flagships) has yet: Apple's first modem.
The iPhone 16e features the C1, Apple's first modem
If you've been in the Apple world for a long time, you've likely heard rumors of Apple's efforts to develop its own modem. The company has relied on Qualcomm for its 5G modems, but the relationship has been rocky. So much so, that the two companies were engaged in a legal battle over unfair business practices. Eventually, the two corporations settled, with Apple agreeing to a six-year license degree, effective from 2019. In 2023, just before the iPhone 15 launch, Apple extended its deal with Qualcomm, after reports surfaced about the company struggling with its in-house modem design.
After years of leaks and speculation, the iPhone 16e is the first to feature Apple's in-house C1 modem. According to Apple, the C1 is the most power-efficient modem ever in an iPhone. The company also credits the C1, the iPhone 16e's redesigned internals, and the advanced power management of iOS 18 for delivering "extraordinary" battery life. Apple claims the iPhone 16e delivers the best battery life ever seen on a 6.1-inch iPhone, with up to 26 hours of video playback, which is 12 hours longer than previous iPhone SE models.
The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro continue to use Qualcomm's chips, but the inclusion of the C1 modem in the iPhone 16e suggests that Apple is gradually transitioning toward its own modem technology and breaking free from Qualcomm. The iPhone 16e comes in matte black and white, and will be available for preorder on Apple's website starting Friday, February 21.