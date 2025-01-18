6 Creative & Clever Ways To Use Your iPhone's Action Button

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, introduced in 2023, dropped with a whole range of new and exciting features. There's the switch to USB-C from the proprietary lightning connector that's been in Apple devices for years. You also have a new chip for improved performance, a titanium frame for a lighter body, and some camera upgrades for even better mobile photography. However, there's only one feature that made the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models stand out from the rest, and it's the Action button.

Replacing the Ring/Silent switch, the Action button also sits above the volume buttons on the side of the device. This hardware upgrade is designed to trigger a particular action with just one long press. It's highly customizable, so yes, you can make your iPhone's Action button do nearly anything. You can use it for preset actions like activating Silent Mode, opening Flashlight, or recording a Voice Memo. But if you're after more creative applications for the Action button, here are six ideas to try out.