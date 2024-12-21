How To Save And Find The Location Of Your Parked Car On iPhone (And Also On Android)

The option to save and locate your parked car using Apple Maps is available on iPhones starting with the iPhone 6 running iOS 10 or later. To use this feature, you need to enable location services and the "Show Parked Location" feature in Apple Maps. Here's how to do that.

Open the Settings app and head to Privacy & Security > Location Services. Enable the "Location Services" toggle. Scroll down to the end of the page and tap on "System Services." Tap on "Significant Locations" and turn it on. Next, head to Settings > Apps > Maps. Enable the "Show Parked Location" toggle.

Once everything is set up, connect your iPhone to your car's Bluetooth or CarPlay system. This way, your iPhone will automatically drop a parked car marker in Apple Maps when you disconnect from your car's Bluetooth or CarPlay system and exit the vehicle. If your car doesn't have Bluetooth or CarPlay, you can still record the location of your parked car by dropping a pin in Apple Maps and saving the location manually.

When you're ready to find your parked car, open Apple Maps on your iPhone and tap the "Parked Car" option below Siri Suggestions. This will show your car's location on the map, and you can tap it to get directions to your vehicle. To remove the "Parked Car" marker for your car's current location, simply touch and hold the marker, then tap "Remove Car."

