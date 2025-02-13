Tim Cook Teases Apple's Next Reveal, And We've Got A Good Idea Of What It Is
While Apple typically doesn't tease press releases and tends to drop them without prior notice, the tech giant seems to be taking a different approach this time around. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, took it to X (formerly Twitter) today to tease an Apple product launch happening on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.
Since Cook's tweet explicitly mentioned a "newest member of the family," it's safe to assume Apple will be launching a single product next week. If you've been keeping up with the Apple world recently, you've likely come across multiple rumors about upcoming products, including the OLED MacBook Air, iPhone Air, and even a Foldable iPhone. However, recent reports strongly suggest that the announcement will center around the newest iteration of Apple's budget-friendly iPhone series.
On February 7, Bloomberg reported that Apple expects to announce the iPhone SE as early as next week. This report came directly from Mark Gurman, one of the most reliable Apple insiders. While the expected week has since passed, given the somewhat coinciding timing of Gurman's report and Cook's tweet, all signs point to the reveal being the long-awaited iPhone SE 4.
Unlike the iPhone flagships, which are released every fall, the iPhone SE series has never followed a consistent release schedule. The first model launched in 2016, followed by new iterations in 2020 and 2022. After nearly three years of waiting, Apple fans on a budget may finally be getting their long-awaited upgrade.
The iPhone SE 4 might just be the hit Apple needs
The current iPhone flagships, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone Pro Max, are undeniably impressive, but they sit on the higher end of the price spectrum. At the time of writing, they retail for $799, $899, $999, and $1,199, respectively. For those who want to enjoy the ultimate Apple experience without compromising too much on performance, the iPhone SE series has always been an excellent option.
The current iPhone SE starts at $429, making it significantly cheaper than the base iPhone 16. While Apple will likely increase the starting price of the iPhone SE 4, it's expected to remain well below the cost of the flagship iPhones and possibly stay within the same price range as previous SE models.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to bring forth Apple's latest technology to a more affordable price point. The budget-friendly iPhone is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch OLED edge-to-edge display and finally ditch the home button in favor of Face ID, as Mark Gurman stated in his Bloomberg report.
Design-wise, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to resemble the iPhone 14, with leaks suggesting that it will be equipped with an A18 chip. This will ensure that even budget-conscious users will be able to finally enjoy all the incredible features that Apple Intelligence has to offer.
Some reports also hint at the inclusion of the Action button, which was first debuted on the iPhone 15 series. All in all, we'll only know if these rumors pan out on the 19th of February. With the way things are looking, the iPhone SE 4 could very well end up being one of the most significant upgrades the SE lineup has ever seen.