Tim Cook Teases Apple's Next Reveal, And We've Got A Good Idea Of What It Is

While Apple typically doesn't tease press releases and tends to drop them without prior notice, the tech giant seems to be taking a different approach this time around. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, took it to X (formerly Twitter) today to tease an Apple product launch happening on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Advertisement

Since Cook's tweet explicitly mentioned a "newest member of the family," it's safe to assume Apple will be launching a single product next week. If you've been keeping up with the Apple world recently, you've likely come across multiple rumors about upcoming products, including the OLED MacBook Air, iPhone Air, and even a Foldable iPhone. However, recent reports strongly suggest that the announcement will center around the newest iteration of Apple's budget-friendly iPhone series.

On February 7, Bloomberg reported that Apple expects to announce the iPhone SE as early as next week. This report came directly from Mark Gurman, one of the most reliable Apple insiders. While the expected week has since passed, given the somewhat coinciding timing of Gurman's report and Cook's tweet, all signs point to the reveal being the long-awaited iPhone SE 4.

Advertisement

Unlike the iPhone flagships, which are released every fall, the iPhone SE series has never followed a consistent release schedule. The first model launched in 2016, followed by new iterations in 2020 and 2022. After nearly three years of waiting, Apple fans on a budget may finally be getting their long-awaited upgrade.