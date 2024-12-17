iPhone SE 4: All Rumored Features Of Apple's Next Budget Phone

For Apple fans on a budget, the Cupertino giant is said to be quietly gearing up to launch its next-generation affordable iPhone. Slated for release by the end of the first quarter of 2025, the iPhone SE 4 promises to blend affordability with cutting-edge technology, borrowing features from Apple's flagship lineup. If the rumors are true, this upcoming iOS device could redefine what it means to be a budget smartphone in this day and age.

Apple's iPhone SE series has never adhered to a consistent release schedule. The first-generation SE debuted in 2016, followed by the second generation in 2020, and the third generation in 2022. While this irregular timeline may frustrate those who want to upgrade yearly, it caters to consumers who do not necessarily follow the trends, but want more bang for the buck when it's time for them to grab a new, affordable iPhone.

The sporadic release of the iPhone SE series has helped build hype for the newer models, and given the tech giant more time to carefully pick out what flagship features should be included in the next iteration. Within the three-year gap before the iPhone SE 4's anticipated release, numerous reports, analyst notes, and leaks have emerged. All of which are hinting at a design overhaul, along with the possible upgrades and new features coming with the budget-friendly device to make it stand out next year.

