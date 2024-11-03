Which Was The Last iPhone Model With A Home Button (And Do Users Miss The Feature)?

Sometimes, it can be hard to believe that it has already been more than 15 years since the first iPhone was launched. At the time, it was a pioneering device that changed the game for smartphone manufacturers with its big screen and app-focused strategy. Years later, the iPhone has gone through various facelifts to stay ahead of the competition. However, one iPhone feature that Apple slowly stopped making, which was met with mixed reviews, was its Home button.

In its early days, the Home button was a crucial design aspect of navigating and conducting actions on the iPhone, like taking screenshots. As time passed, Apple also added Touch ID features that helped reduce the number of instances that users had to type in passcodes. For many fans of the old design, the iPhone SE line is the only remaining option to keep the Home button, as the 2020 iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and the 2022 iPhone SE (3rd gen) were the last iPhones released with this feature.

In fact, several users on Reddit have claimed that aside from the affordable price point, the Home button was a key reason they made an iPhone SE purchase. However, rumors have been going around that Apple will put the nail in the Home-button coffin with the upcoming release of the iPhone SE 4. Because of this, some users have become nostalgic about the old-school method of navigating their devices. Here's what they had to say about saying goodbye.

