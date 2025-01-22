How To Turn Off Apple Intelligence On iPhone, iPad, And Mac

If you don't want to turn off Apple Intelligence entirely, you'll be glad to know that most Apple Intelligence features can be disabled. The first feature you can disable is Writing Tools, which lets you rewrite text and proofread it.

To do so, go to Settings/System Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions (Content & Privacy on Mac). Then, enable Content & Privacy Restrictions and tap Intelligence & Siri. On a Mac, simply disable Writing Tools under the Apple Intelligence section. On an iPhone or iPad, tap Writing Tools, and then select Don't Allow. On the same page, you can also disable Image Creation (a feature for generating cartoon-like images and illustrations) and the ChatGPT Extension by following the same steps as above.

Another feature you may want to turn off is the already controversial notification summaries. On an iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > Notifications and turn off Summarize Previews. On a Mac, go to System Settings > Notifications > Summarize Notifications and then turn off Summarize Notifications.

You can also disable Intelligent Breakthrough & Silencing, a feature in the Reduce Interruptions Focus mode that uses AI to determine whether a notification is urgent and only alerts you if it is. You can also enable it manually in other Focus modes. To turn it off, go to Settings/System Settings > Focus, choose a Focus mode, and turn off Intelligent Breakthrough & Silencing. However, there's currently no way to disable it in the Reduce Interruptions mode.

As Apple Intelligence evolves, more features will be added that you'll likely be able to disable individually. So, if we haven't mentioned a specific feature you want to turn off, we recommend using the search bar in Settings/System Settings to check whether it can be disabled.