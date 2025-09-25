The Base iPhone 17 Is The Best Model In Apple's New Flagship Series — Here's Why

For years, Apple has reserved the best that it has to offer for the Pro model iPhones. Fast screens, high-res cameras, big batteries, faster charging — you name it. While that makes sense from a business standpoint, the strategy also meant that the vanilla iPhone was at a serious disadvantage compared to Android devices in the same price ballpark. It was always the "good enough" device, but rarely ever a standout value. With the iPhone 17, Apple has changed the equation to such an extent that the entry-point mainline phone now makes the iPhone 17 Pro feel like a lukewarm update.

In an age where even $200 Android phones offered high-refresh-rate screens, Apple continued to equip its $800 smartphone with a 60Hz screen. On the iPhone 17, buyers will finally be greeted by a 120Hz screen, matching that of its Pro siblings. Though the screen size has climbed from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, the pixel density remains unchanged. Surprisingly, Apple has boosted the peak brightness by a healthy 50%, taking the numbers to a cool 3,000 nits. To put it in realistic terms, you can comfortably use the phone outdoors without having to grapple with legibility and reflections.

Apple says it's "the highest ever on iPhone," which is quite astounding given the "most affordable" status of the iPhone 17 in the mainline series. But this panel is not only brighter and faster, it's also stronger. Thanks to the Ceramic Shield 2 protection, this panel is thrice as resilient against fingerprints. Another quality of life perk is an anti-reflective layer on top to subdue the glare problem.